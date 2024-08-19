Man accused of home invasion, kidnapping elderly person in RI

A man was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island, in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping of an elderly person, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

While the arrest took place in Providence, the incident started Saturday night in Coventry, police said.

The next day, just before 11 a.m., a pursuit started.

Officers in several communities, including in Burrillville and on Interstate 295, reported seeing a stolen Buick Encore, reports WJAR.

The vehicle was later located unoccupied on Kinfield Street in Providence, where the man allegedly hid in someone's basement.

He was arrested shortly after, according to police.

The homeowner told WJAR that she met the man on an online dating site about a week ago.

She said she wasn't home at the time of the break-in but her 21-year-old son was taken by surprise when police flashlights flooded their living room, according to WJAR.

The man's name wasn't released. He's expected to face a Kent County Court judge on Monday.