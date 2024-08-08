Man accused of inappropriately touching child in Worcester

A man was arrested after touching a child inappropriately on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

Officers responded to Coes Pond for a report of a man behaving inappropriately toward a child, according to Worcester police said, who said the incident was interrupted by three men who followed the older man to a home.

The man has been the subject of several complaints from residents for similar incidents and had a warrant for the same offense, police said.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was arrested, and faces new charges for this incident, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was made available.