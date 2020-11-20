Man Accused of Killing Brockton Grandmother in Hit-and-Run Held on Bail

The Massachusetts man accused of striking and killing a Brockton grandmother with his vehicle Tuesday evening, then fleeing the scene, faced a judge on Friday.

Michael Blanche, a 33-year-old from Brockton, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing death, negligent motor vehicle homicide, driving with a suspended license, speeding and failure to yield.

Blanche was arrested Thursday afternoon in the crash on Pleasant Street that resulted in the death of 72-year-old Marie Rose Bien-Aime, according to prosecutors.

Police said they received a 911 call for the crash at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, and when first responders arrived, Bien-Aime was found unresponsive. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where she later died, authorities said.

Bien-Aime's family said she had been walking home from babysitting when the crash happened.

A Massachusetts man is speaking out after his mother was killed Tuesday night by a hit-and-run driver in Brockton.

"What I say to driver? Why go that fast? You leave your house on time and to be there on time so you don't have to drive that fast," said Bien-Aime's son, Marc. "You can save life. If you struck somebody you have to stop and say how can I help?"

Police were able to identify Blanche with the help of nearby surveillance video in the area that showed a vehicle that matched the description of the car they were looking for, according to prosecutors. Authorities said they also received a tip that Blanche was involved in the crash.

Later, the car involved was found partially covered with a tarp with heavy front end damage, prosecutors said. When Blanche was questioned, police said he admitted he was going 45 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone and said he hit Bien-Aime but never stopped and drove away.

Blanche was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next week.