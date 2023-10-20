Man accused of killing child in Brazil arrested in Mass.

A Brazilian man accused of killing a child in his own country was arrested in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this week, federal officials said Friday.

The 52-year-old man, who was not named, is a Brazilian citizen wanted on a charge of aggravated homicide of a child under the age of 14, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Officials said he unlawfully entered the U.S. in May 2021, when he was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona. He was released in June 2021 on his own recognizance but never reported for an immigration hearing.

It wasn't until July 2021 of this year that a court in Mogi Das Cruzes, in São Paulo, determined he was wanted on the felony homicide charge.

The man was arrested by members of the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston on Oct. 18 for federal immigration violations. He will remain in their custody pending removal proceedings.

"ERO Boston will not allow the world’s criminals to use the American immigration system to evade criminal charges. Our committed team of professional officers stands ready to locate, apprehend and remove such fugitives from our New England communities," ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said in a media release.

ERO's role is to facilitate the removal of people without a lawful basis to remain in the U.S., including at the order of immigration judges with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which is separate from DHS and ICE. Judges in this office can make rulings on whether to remove a noncitizen or if they are eligible for forms of relief.

More details on the case were not immediately available.