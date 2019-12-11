Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend’s Cat in Naugatuck

Naugatuck police have arrested a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend's cat during a domestic incident on Monday.

Officers were called to an apartment on North Main Street around 11 a.m. to investigate a possible domestic dispute.

Investigators said they later learned that 25-year-old Christopher Monteleone killed his girlfriend's cat.

Officials determined that the cat's death stemmed from a history of domestic abuse towards the girlfriend and her cat, authorities added.

Police said they found physical evidence, including the cat's remains, which substantiated the woman's claim that the cat was killed by Monteleone.

The cat's remains were transported to UConn Necropsy Lab to be evaluated.

Monteleone was taken into custody at the scene, officers said. He is facing a cruelty to animals charge and is being held on a $100,000 bond.