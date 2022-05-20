Local

Massachusetts

Man Accused of Lewd Conduct at Haymarket T Station Sought by Police

The incident occurred at Haymarket on Tuesday

By Jake Levin

Transit Police

Transit police are seeking help from the public in locating a man accused of lewd conduct at a subway station in Boston earlier this week.

A female victim told transit police that she witnessed a male suspect standing on the Oak Grove platform at Haymarket around 3:48 p.m. on Tuesday, when he allegedly ejaculated onto the ground.

Anyone with information on the suspect and his whereabouts is asked to contact the TPD's Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050, or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

More local coverage

Martha's Vineyard 3 hours ago

Former Child Actor From ‘Jaws' Named Police Chief on Martha's Vineyard

Sumner Tunnel 3 hours ago

Boston's Sumner Tunnel Project Will Have Major Traffic Impacts

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonmbtaTransit policeHaymarket
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us