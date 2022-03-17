Man Accused of Murder in Vermont Hospital Parking Lot Shooting

Vermont State Police arrested a man from Brooklyn, New York, on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting a man outside a Vermont hospital.

Jerry Ramirez, 35, was arrested Wednesday at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. State police said he had been jailed in New York following his apprehension on a warrant on an aggravated assault charge related to an incident before the shooting.

He was extradited to Vermont on Tuesday night, police said. An arraignment was scheduled Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if Ramirez had a lawyer.

Before the shooting, Ramirez is also accused of hitting a woman in the head inside a vehicle at a parking lot at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on March 1.

The investigation into the shooting death of Vincent Keithan is ongoing, police said.