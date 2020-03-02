Man Accused of Murdering Mother, Stabbing Stepfather in Amesbury to Face Judge

A Massachusetts man accused of murdering his mother and stabbing his stepfather at a home in Amesbury over the weekend is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

John Brittan, 27, of Amesbury, was expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault with intent to murder, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

Police had arrived at a home on Chester Street at about 4 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and discovered two victims.

Sixty-five-year-old Barbara Diehl-Peirce was taken to Boston Medical Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the district attorney said. Her 65-year-old husband, who has not been publically identified, is recovering from his non-life threatening injuries at a New Hampshire hospital, authorities said.

Brittain, Diehl-Peirce's son, was taken into custody.

Brittan's father told NBC10 Boston that his son suffers from schizophrenia and doesn't use medication for the illness. He also said his son lives with his mother in Amesbury.

Neighbors are still in shock over the incident.

"It's terribly sad. It's horrific," said neighbor Edith Maxwell. "I believe there hasn't been a murder in Amesbury since 2004."