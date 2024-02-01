Man accused of poisoning and stabbing dog to death in Kingston due to in court

A Kingston, Massachusetts, man is expected in court Thursday after allegedly poisoning and then stabbing his dog to death.

The incident was something very upsetting not only for neighbors who called police, but also especially for the parents of Jonathan Paluzzi, who were at the home when the family dog was killed.

Kingston police arrested 44-year-old Paluzzi Wednesday at his parents' apartment in Kingston on Wednesday.

Neighbors reportedly heard a lot of screaming and crying coming from the Paluzzi home and called 911. Officers later found the 60-pound bull-terrier mix, named Brutus, and determined it was first poisoned with fentanyl and then stabbed to death.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Paluzzi had left the apartment before police arrived, only to return later and run into officers, who arrested him.

"It sounds like he intended on giving the dog away, trying to give it to a shelter. He also apparently had tried to get it euthanized, but nobody would euthanize it because it was healthy. So, for one reason or another, he wanted to get rid of the dog and apparently decided the best way to do that was to kill it," explained Kingston Police Det. Lt. Michael Skowyra.

Paluzzi is expected to be arraigned at Plymouth District Court Thursday to face two animal cruelty charges and a drug possession charge. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.