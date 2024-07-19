Man accused of robbing three Fall River stores within half hour

A man is accused of robbing three Fall River, Massachusetts, stores within a half hour on Thursday.

The first robbery occurred at about 10:08 p.m. at the Maplewood Mini Mart on Stafford Road, Fall River police said, where a man with a green T-shirt and green hat demanded money from the cash register.

The man, later identified as 45-year-old William Bruce, left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Ten minutes later, Bruce allegedly went into Country Convenience on Country Street and told an employee to "open the cash register."

Shortly after, the clerk told a person his store was robbed and asked them to call the police, according to authorities, who said this "spooked" the person and caused him to leave the store.

At 10:28 p.m., the 45-year-old Bruce, who's from Fall River, entered a Family Dollar on Stafford Road and asked for all the money in the cashier's drawer, police said.

When the worker asked the suspect to repeat himself, police said he just wanted to see her reaction and then left the store.

The clerk told officers that Bruce left in a white minivan, according to police.

A short time later, officers were able to find the minivan around Huard and Albert streets, police said.

Bruce was arrested and charged with armed robbery and two counts of unarmed robbery.