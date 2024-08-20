Maine

Man accused of seriously injuring 2 with baseball bat in Portland

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575

By Anthony Vega

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A man is accused of assaulting people with a baseball bat over the weekend in Portland, Maine.

The incident occurred at about 3:37 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area behind the Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street, according to Portland police, who said Ramon Nunez-Rosario hit two different people with the bat, causing serious injuries.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, with one initially having life-threatening injuries, police said. That victim is now reported to be stable.

Nunez-Rosario, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

More Maine news

Maine 2 hours ago

After months of intense hearings, final report on Lewiston mass shooting to be released​

Maine 24 hours ago

Arrest made in ongoing murder investigation in Waterville, Maine

Maine Aug 18

Woman seriously injured in box truck crash on I-95 in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us