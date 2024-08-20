Man accused of seriously injuring 2 with baseball bat in Portland

A man is accused of assaulting people with a baseball bat over the weekend in Portland, Maine.

The incident occurred at about 3:37 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area behind the Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street, according to Portland police, who said Ramon Nunez-Rosario hit two different people with the bat, causing serious injuries.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, with one initially having life-threatening injuries, police said. That victim is now reported to be stable.

Nunez-Rosario, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.