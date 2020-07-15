Local

New Hampshire

Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child; Police Chief Decries His Release on Bail

Russell Debreceni, 31, is free on bail after allegedly being observed having sexual contact with a girl under 13 in Manchester, New Hampshire

A file image of a gavel.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man charged with sexually assaulting a child in New Hampshire's largest city is free on bail, much to the chagrin of the city's police chief.

Russell Debreceni, 31, was observed on July 1 having sexual contact with a girl under 13, according to police in Manchester.

After Debrecini was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, police say he was released on personal recognizance bail.

Local

coronavirus 1 min ago

Summer School Staff Member in Westwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Has Changed the Presidential Race. It's Affected How It's Covered, Too.

"It is very concerning that the court would allow Mr. Debreceni to walk free, rather than see him as a danger to the public," Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement. "This is a horrific crime, yet Mr. Debreceni is out on bail with the potential to offend again. This is a perfect example of how the current bail reform system is failing our community."

Police are continuing to investigate the case and say the charges against Debrecini could potentially be upgraded.

"I'm disgusted by this turn of events. Manchester investigators work tirelessly to take dangerous criminals off of our city streets and when you release them back into our community, it sends the wrong message," Capano said.

No attorney information for Debrecini was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERsexual assault
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us