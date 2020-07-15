Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child; Police Chief Decries His Release on Bail

A man charged with sexually assaulting a child in New Hampshire's largest city is free on bail, much to the chagrin of the city's police chief.

Russell Debreceni, 31, was observed on July 1 having sexual contact with a girl under 13, according to police in Manchester.

After Debrecini was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, police say he was released on personal recognizance bail.

"It is very concerning that the court would allow Mr. Debreceni to walk free, rather than see him as a danger to the public," Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement. "This is a horrific crime, yet Mr. Debreceni is out on bail with the potential to offend again. This is a perfect example of how the current bail reform system is failing our community."

Police are continuing to investigate the case and say the charges against Debrecini could potentially be upgraded.

"I'm disgusted by this turn of events. Manchester investigators work tirelessly to take dangerous criminals off of our city streets and when you release them back into our community, it sends the wrong message," Capano said.

No attorney information for Debrecini was immediately available.