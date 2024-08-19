New Hampshire

Man accused of shooting gun from balcony of Manchester, NH condo

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is accused of firing a gun from a condominium balcony then refusing police orders to surrender when officers arrived.

Jay Belmore, 47, was arrested Saturday. Police say it started around 9:30 p.m. on Andrew Street, when witnesses reported hearing gunshots and someone yelling obscenities.

When officers arrived they found Belmore on the balcony. He was ordered to put his hands up and walk into the parking lot, but did not comply, according to police. A crisis negotiator was called in but could not convince Belmore to surrender.

Police ultimately fired a "less-lethal" round and took Belmore into custody. He was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Investigators noted they found a black pistol inside Belmore's apartment.

