Man accused of shooting New Bedford police detective last year arrested

A man accused of shooting a New Bedford, Massachusetts, police detective last year was arrested Wednesday.

Denzel Gomes, 18, was responsible for a drive-by shooting that happened on the North End back on July 17, 2023, Massachusetts State Police said.

In that shooting, the detective was shot in the face and another person in the foot, police said. The detective survived.

Officers were able to arrest two of three suspects in that car shortly after. However, Gomes — who fired the gun — escaped and left the U.S., police said.

Investigators learned on Wednesday that the 18-year-old boarded an international flight to Boston Logan International Airport. He was arrested shortly after the plane landed, according to police.

Gomes was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, attempted assault and battery with a firearm (two counts) and carrying a firearm without a license.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court Thursday.