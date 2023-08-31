Man accused of slashing his coworker's throat during argument in Seekonk

A man is facing serious charges after allegedly slashing his coworker's throat with a knife last weekend in Seekonk, Massachusetts, according to police.

The two men work at a Rehobeth farm, and on Saturday, police said they got into an argument in the area of Olney Street in Seekonk, which turned physical.

Authorities said that the man who was slashed showed up to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with a "significant laceration to his lower neck." At last check, he was in stable condition.

Juan Carlos Alvarez was arrested by police without incident on Wednesday, and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault to murder, according to a news release. He was arraigned that afternoon in Taunton District Court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's unclear what may have sparked the argument between the co-workers. It's also unclear if Alvarez has an attorney who could speak to his charges.