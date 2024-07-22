Man accused of stabbing 65-year-old in the neck in NH

A 31-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man in the neck in Nashua, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street, Nashua police said.

The 65-year-old victim suffered a severe laceration to the neck and substantial blood loss, according to police, who said he was then taken to the hospital, where he had surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Officers were able to identify Jason Del Vicario as the suspect through surveillance video and witness statements, police said.

Del Vicario was later found at an area shelter and was arrested, according to authorities.

After executing several search warrants for Del Vicario's belongings, police say they found a box-cutter style knife.

The 31-year-old Del Vicario was charged with first degree assault, deadly weapon, a Class A felony.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.