Man Accused of Stabbing 71-Year-Old Woman in Mass. Home

A 71-year-old woman was stabbed at her home in Orange, Massachusetts, Monday, prosecutors said, and a man she knows has been arrested.

Prosecutors said the suspected stabber, a 29-year-old from Orange, was set to face charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Tuesday, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The woman was hospitalized but is expected to survive the stabbing that took place Monday afternoon, prosecutors said. They didn't provide more details about what's alleged to have taken place in the incident.

Investigators are still looking into the motive for the alleged attack, but the woman knew the man, according to prosecutors. They didn't identify either the man or the woman.

Local and state police continue to investigate the case, prosecutors said.