Man Accused of Stealing Dog from Car in Cambridge Arrested

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a dog from a parked car in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

According to police, the suspect broke into a car that was parked on Memorial Drive shortly after 12p.m. on Friday and stole the 13-month-old white German Short Haired Pointer.

Cambridge Police released surveillance photos of a man walking the dog over the Boston University Bridge into Boston. The images of the dog matched reports of it wearing an orange collar with the name Titus.

Police were able to identify and find the suspect, and reunited the dog with its owner on Saturday.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name or charges.