Local

cambridge

Man Accused of Stealing Dog from Car in Cambridge Arrested

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a dog from a parked car in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

By Lara Salahi

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a dog from a parked car in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

According to police, the suspect broke into a car that was parked on Memorial Drive shortly after 12p.m. on Friday and stole the 13-month-old white German Short Haired Pointer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cambridge Police released surveillance photos of a man walking the dog over the Boston University Bridge into Boston. The images of the dog matched reports of it wearing an orange collar with the name Titus.

Police were able to identify and find the suspect, and reunited the dog with its owner on Saturday.

Local

Boston 54 mins ago

Brigham & Women's Tailors Maternal Care for Multiples in Boston's First of its Kind Center

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

Rhode Island Investigating Death of Man Handcuffed by Police

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name or charges.

This article tagged under:

cambridge
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us