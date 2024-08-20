Man accused of stealing money, bottle of vodka from Tewksbury restaurant

A man is accused of breaking into a restaurant in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, nearly two weeks ago.

The incident occurred on Aug. 8 at the Kyoto Steakhouse on Main Street, according to Tewksbury police, who said the owner reported missing $250 and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka.

Based on surveillance footage, officers learned the business had been entered through an unlocked door at 3:27 a.m., police said. Four minutes later, a man was allegedly seen leaving the building with what appeared to be bundles of cash and a bottle of vodka.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from security footage, according to police.

A week later, officers reported they had interacted with a man, identified as Michael Moran, who resembled the suspect in several physical aspects, police said.

Moran was later identified as the suspect, according to police, who said the 45-year-old man had an active warrant out of New Hampshire.

After executing a search warrant at Moran's home, officers found clothes matching the surveillance footage from the night of the break-in, police said.

Moran was arrested Monday and charged with breaking and entering at night, larceny from a building and fugitive from justice on court warrant.

After his arraignment Tuesday, he was released on personal recognizance with the condition to report to New Hampshire by Oct. 4, police said.

He was also ordered to stay away from Kyoto.