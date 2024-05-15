Boston

Man accused of stealing youth hockey jerseys from Brighton home

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4256

By Staff Reports

Boston Police Department

A man is accused of stealing youth hockey jerseys from a home in Boston's Brighton neighborhood this week.

The incident occurred at about 12:12 a.m. Tuesday on Murdock Street, Boston police said.

The man was seen entering an enclosed house porch around that time holding a Dunkin' Donuts bag, according to police. He then allegedly returned almost an hour later holding a McDonald's bag.

The man took eight Allston-Brighton jerseys before leaving in a Prius style vehicle, police said.

He was described as a middle-aged man, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 180 to 220 pounds.

The man was seen wearing a blue or black baseball hat with a white logo, gold necklace, red faded New England Patriots t-shirt, black shorts and black Nike running sows with a white swoosh, police said.

