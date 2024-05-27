Man accused of tricking woman into taking medication to end her pregnancy

Investigators allege that Robert Kawada gave the woman medication intended to end her pregnancy, but told her it was iron pills and vitamins

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A Brookline, Massachusetts, man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he tricked a woman he was dating into taking a medication that ended her pregnancy.

Robert Kawada, 43, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Kawada and the victim were dating when she became pregnant, according to the DA. Investigators allege that Kawada gave the woman medication intended to end her pregnancy, but told her it was iron pills and vitamins. The victim suffered a miscarriage.

Kawada was arrested on Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us