Man Accused of Trying to Break Into Tiger Enclosure at Franklin Park Zoo Due in Court

A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into the tiger enclosure at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is due in court Tuesday.

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, was arrested Monday and is being charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, state police said.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, state police said they responded to the zoo after security staff detained a man who broke into the zoo by climbing over a gate and attempted to get into the tiger exhibit. The man, later identified as Abraham, did not make it into the enclosure and was not injured.

Boston EMS was called to the zoo to evaluate Abraham, and determined him to be mentally competent. He refused further medical care.

According to state police, an investigation revealed that Abraham scaled multiple fences in his attempt to get to the tigers, ignoring several posted signs advising the public to stay out of that area.

When questioned by a trooper as to his motive, Abraham said he's not crazy, he's just very interested in tigers.

Abraham was booked at the South Boston barracks, and then a bail clerk released Abraham on only the standard $40 clerk’s fee, state police said.

Abraham spoke to NBC10 Boston later Monday and he denied trying to get into the tiger enclosure.

"No, I didn't try to get in there, I wouldn't get into the tiger," he said standing outside his Worcester home. "That would be a little bit, uh, reckless."

Abraham did confirm to NBC10 Boston that he was at the zoo Monday, and he does love tigers, but he reiterated that he was not trying to break into the tiger enclosure.

"Well I was going into the zoo to check out the tigers. I didn't try to get in that cage," he said. "When the tiger growled at me I thought I could be in danger however there was a fence between me and the tiger so I wasn’t actually in the enclave with the tiger."

The zoo said in a statement that when Abraham was first seen by staff and approached, he climbed over a gate and quickly exited the area.

Abraham says he's a student and was at the zoo to study tigers, again denying that he ever tried to climb a fence to get in with a wild animal.

"To get in and have a tiger eat me alive? No," Abraham said. "I was trying to view the exhibit the way it was meant to be viewed."

Yet police disagree, and Abraham's alleged actions have upset some zoo visitors.

“It made us sad. We like this tiger a lot. We come to see her all the time," Andrea Pickarski said.

"People should be more respectful of wildlife and understand rules are in place for a reason," Dorchester resident Kaitlin Noe said.

"There’s only so much that anybody who runs a zoo can do if somebody’s just going to do something like climb into an animal enclosure,” Lucinda Donohue, of Vermont, said.

"Maybe they should put up a sign that says don’t climb into the animal’s habitat,” a little girl said.

Abraham was ordered to appear in Dorchester District Court for arraignment, which will most likely happen Tuesday, state police said. It was not immediately known if he had obtained a lawyer.

