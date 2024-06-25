Man accused of trying to enter Leominster Hospital with gun

A man is accused of trying to enter a hospital in Leominster, Massachusetts, with a gun on Monday.

The incident happened at about 2:43 p.m. at Leominster Hospital, according to Leominster police, who said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Darius Webb, was denied entry at a security checkpoint.

Webb, of Holden, then allegedly made "threatening communications" before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Almost an hour later, the 27-year-old was arrested in Holden, police said. It's unclear what charges, if any, he faces.