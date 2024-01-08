Man accused of trying to lure girls into car charged with child enticement

Police in Ludlow, Massachusetts, have arrested a man accused of trying to lure two young girls into his vehicle this weekend.

Officers responded to East Street just after noon on Saturday, police said Monday. They found the driver of a Toyota Camry, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Wilson of Ludlow, talking to two women on the sidewalk.

Police say the women's two young daughters noticed Wilson watching them as they bought something at a nearby Walgreens store.

Wilson allegedly approached the two girls in the parking lot and tried to convince them to get in his car. The girls then told their parents, who were in the area, authorities said.

Police arrested Wilson, who is charged with a felony count of enticement of a child under 16, as well as disorderly conduct.

Wilson was arraigned Monday at Palmer District Court, police said. It was not immediately clear how he pleaded or if he had an attorney who could answer to the charges against him.

Cash bail for Wilson was set at $15,040, police said.