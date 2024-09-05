Charlestown

Man accused of trying to lure girls selling lemonade into van in Charlestown 

Boston police say they're still searching for the man and van

NBC10 Boston

A man is accused of trying to lure two girls selling lemonade into his van in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Soley and Warren streets, according to Boston police, who said the man approached the sisters and told them they were pretty and offered to bring them to Whole Foods to buy more lemonade.

Feeling uncomfortable, the girls ran home to tell their father about the interaction, police said.

The man was described as short, heavy set and about 60 years old, wearing a tank top and camo colored shorts.

He was driving a gray colored work van, according to police.

Police say they're still searching for the man and van.

More Massachusetts news

Gloucester 11 hours ago

Competing narratives amid police investigation into trans teen assault in Gloucester

Massachusetts 19 hours ago

Gov. Healey announces new leader for embattled Massachusetts State Police

Lawrence Sep 4

New details revealed on search for Lawrence mom found dead Tuesday

This article tagged under:

Charlestown
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us