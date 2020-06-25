Local

police shooting

Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Police in Pepperell

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday

By Mike Pescaro

A man was shot by police Thursday in Pepperell, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A police officer shot a man while serving a warrant Thursday in Pepperell, Massachusetts.

The Pepperell Police Department said two officers responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a home on Tarbell Street, where a 30-year-old man was wanted on a civil commitment warrant.

"As a result of events that transpired in the home, one Pepperell officer discharged his service weapon striking the 30-year-old male," police said in a statement.

Local

art exhibit 11 mins ago

Vt. Hayfield-Turned-Art Gallery a ‘Breath of Fresh Air' During Pandemic

Boston 1 hour ago

Asian American Leaders Show Support for Black Counterparts in Boston's Chinatown

The department added that the man allegedly had a knife.

The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance before being taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. His injuries were described by police as serious.

One of the police officers was also treated and released from Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Police said the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting.

Authorities did not release the man's identity. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

police shootingMassachusettsPepperell
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us