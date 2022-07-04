Man Airlifted Off Cape Cod After Boat Propeller Cut His Leg

A man was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a boat propeller cut his leg Sunday on Cape Cod.

Fire officials say the leg of a 31-year-old man was lacerated after he was struck by the propeller in Barnstable Harbor.

The Barnstable Fire Department requested a medical helicopter. The man was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, then airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was admitted to the trauma center.

Fire officials urged boaters to wear floatation devices and be trained in bleeding control and tourniquet use.