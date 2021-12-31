Man Allegedly Stabbed Pregnant Coworker at Hopkinton Barber Shop

A man is accused of stabbing a pregnant coworker Friday at a barber shop in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the Hometown Barbershop on Main Street around 5 p.m. to find a pregnant woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim works at the business with 40-year-old Harry Martinez of Framingham, who was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The woman was taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Martinez was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after suffering cuts in the attack, police said.

Police said Martinez would be arraigned Monday at Framingham District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.