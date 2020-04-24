Man Allegedly Threatens to Infect Mass. DPW Worker, Police With Coronavirus

A Massachusetts man is under arrest after allegedly threatening to infect a Department of Public Works employee with the coronavirus by spitting on him, then threatening to infect police officers as well.

Police say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon on Aikens Road in Ashland, where road work was taking place.

Norwood resident Spencer Keene, 27, parked his car too close to where the road work was occurring and ignored requests by the crew to move, according to Ashland police.

Keene told one of the crew members he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and threatened to spit on him, police said. Keene then allegedly pulled out a large knife.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call about the incident. According to police, Keene also threatened the responding officers while he was being arrested.

Keene's family members could not confirm whether he has the coronavirus because he was never tested for the illness, according to police. The department also checked the claim by calling the Norwood Board of Health but could not confirm whether he was telling the truth.

Police say the officers are OK and have not been tested for COVID-19.