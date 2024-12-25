Vermont

Man and dog dead after fire in Colchester, police say

Colchester Police say they responded to a home on Malletts Bay Club Road after reports of a fire with a possible person inside at around 3:45 a.m.

Colchester Police

A man and a dog are dead after a house fire in Colchester, Vermont early Wednesday morning.

Colchester Police say they responded to a home on Malletts Bay Club Road after reports of a fire with a possible person inside at around 3:45 a.m.

Authorities say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two story building when they arrived.

After extinguishing the fire, a body was located in the remains of the structure, according to authorities.

Police say a dog is also believed to have died in the fire.

The person found inside the building is yet to be identified.

The fire is not considered suspicious

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vermont Dec 20

Vt. teen drives stolen car into traffic, leads cops on 45-minute foot chase through woods: police

Colchester Nov 25

Motorcyclist seriously injured while fleeing from police in Connecticut: state police

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us