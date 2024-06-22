Man apparently drowns in restaurant swimming pool in Rhode Island

A man apparently drowned in the swimming pool of a restaurant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, according to police.

Smithfield Police say they responded to The Last Resort on Farnum Pike on Thursday, according to WJAR reports.

"An unresponsive adult male had been removed from the water and members of the Smithfield Fire Department attempted life saving measures before the victim was pronounced deceased," according to a press release by the authorities.

The restaurant remained closed on Friday and shared condolences on social media.

The man's name has not been released and a scheduled music event was canceled due to the incident.