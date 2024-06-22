Rhode Island

Man apparently drowns in restaurant swimming pool in Rhode Island

The restaurant remained closed on Friday and shared condolences on social media.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A man apparently drowned in the swimming pool of a restaurant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, according to police.

Smithfield Police say they responded to The Last Resort on Farnum Pike on Thursday, according to WJAR reports.

"An unresponsive adult male had been removed from the water and members of the Smithfield Fire Department attempted life saving measures before the victim was pronounced deceased," according to a press release by the authorities.

The restaurant remained closed on Friday and shared condolences on social media.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man's name has not been released and a scheduled music event was canceled due to the incident.

Rhode Island Jun 21

Retired Providence police officer charged in deadly crash

Rhode Island Jun 20

Suspected shoplifters believed involved in RI police shooting arrested in Boston

Things to do Jun 17

Massive bounce house stopping twice in New England this summer

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us