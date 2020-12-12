Man Armed With Metal Bat Robs Manchester Convenience Store: NH Police

A man armed with a long metal object allegedly robbed a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday evening, police said.

The store clerk on duty at the Varney Street Quick Stop said the man entered around 6 p.m. carrying a large stick, most likely a metal bat or baton, according to Manchester police.

The robber threatened the clerk before stealing cash from the register and leaving the store, which is where he was last seen. A K9 unit later tried to track the man, but was unsuccessful.

The man is described as being about 6 feet tall, and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and a face mask.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.