Local

Manchester Police

Man Armed With Metal Bat Robs Manchester Convenience Store: NH Police

The alleged robber threatened the store clerk before stealing cash from the register and leaving the store

By Alec Greaney

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A man armed with a long metal object allegedly robbed a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday evening, police said.

The store clerk on duty at the Varney Street Quick Stop said the man entered around 6 p.m. carrying a large stick, most likely a metal bat or baton, according to Manchester police.

The robber threatened the clerk before stealing cash from the register and leaving the store, which is where he was last seen. A K9 unit later tried to track the man, but was unsuccessful.

Local

Woburn shooting 22 mins ago

Shooting in Woburn Draws Police Presence: Woburn Fire

Quincy police 1 hour ago

Quincy Bank Robbed Late Friday Morning, Police Say

The man is described as being about 6 feet tall, and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and a face mask.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

This article tagged under:

Manchester PoliceNew HampshireVarney Street Quick Stop
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us