Man Arrested After 75-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Pond in Manchester, NH

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 75-year-old to death near a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities announced.

Raymond Moore, 40, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Daniel Whitmore's stabbing death near Nutt Pond, according to a press release from Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Previously of Forest, Mississippi, with no known current address, Moore is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained a lawyer who could speak to the charge he's facing.

Manchester police responded around 10:32 a.m. Friday to a walking trail at the western edge of the pond, which is in Manchester's Precourt Park, after they received a 911 call for a man who had been stabbed. Officers found Whitmore suffering from stab wounds and performed emergency medical care, but the Manchester resident was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy completed Saturday determined Whitmore died from multiple stab and incise wounds, the DA said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officials did not say what led them to believe Moore is responsible for Whitmore's death, and a possible motive has not been revealed in the case.

The investigation is active and ongoing. As detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Whitmore's death, they are looking for information regarding what else Whitmore was doing on Friday, as well as in the days proceeding his death.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call Manchester detectives at 603-668-8711.