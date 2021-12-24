Man Arrested After Alleged Naked Confrontations in RI

A Rhode Island man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of indecent exposure and breaking and entering after two incidents involving a naked man early Wednesday, police said.

Paul M. Sawyer, 35, of Woonsocket, was in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica that pulled into a parking lot of a warehouse facility on Plainfield Pike in Cranston at about 1:40 a.m., Cranston police said.

The minivan was left running for about 20 minutes when, police said, Sawyer got out, naked, and approached a female security guard who was in her vehicle, monitoring the facility.

She drove off as Sawyer allegedly chased after her and she then called police. Officials said they were unable to find him.

Later, around 3:15 a.m., Sawyer tried to break into a house on Gray Coach Lane, police said. The homeowner confronted him and he again took off.

Police arrested Sawyer after getting a tip. They said Sawyer gave officers a full confession afterward. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police said he had two previous arrests in 2015 for indecent exposure in Smithfield.