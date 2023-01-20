Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station

A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities.

Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

There was a roll call going on when Williams allegedly busted out the door, authorities said, and officers came out of the substation and arrested him.