Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station

A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities.
Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
There was a roll call going on when Williams allegedly busted out the door, authorities said, and officers came out of the substation and arrested him.
