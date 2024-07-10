Man arrested after attempted sexual assault of 5-year-old at Yarmouth soccer game

Police on Cape Cod say a man has been arrested after allegedly trying to sexually assault a child at a soccer game Tuesday.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to Peter Homer Memorial Park in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Callers reported that a man lured a 5-year-old behind the park's restrooms.

The child screamed, scaring off the alleged attacker, police said. He was seen leaving on an electric bike.

Wednesday afternoon, police arrested 27-year-old Ryan Evans of Dennis after executing a search warrant.

The Yarmouth Police Department says Evans was previously charged in 2021 with assault to rape a child; unarmed burglary and assault; assault and battery; and destruction of property and larceny.

It was not immediately clear if Evans had an attorney who could answer to the charges against him.