Man arrested after hit-and-run incident in Maine

A man was arrested in Scarborough, Maine after hitting multiple vehicles with his car on Saturday afternoon.

Scarborough Police say they responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Gorham Road at around 4:27 p.m.

Authorities say they failed to stop the vehicle and then it moved to Black Point Road where it hit multiple cars intentionally, then intentionally striking a bicyclist before striking another vehicle and stopping.

The vehicle then caught fire and it spread to a nearby telephone pole and brush before the Scarborough Fire Department extinguished the flames, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Lyndon Leonard of Rumford, Maine, assaulted officers before being taken into custody, according to authorities.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Leonard was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, eluding an officer, operating under the influence, driving to endanger and other charges.

Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to call (207) 730-4336.