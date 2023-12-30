Man arrested after stabbing in Worcester

A man was arrested after a stabbing in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing on the area of 765 Main Street at around 9:48 p.m.

Authorities say they found and aided a 43-year-old man with serious stab wounds and transported him to the hospital.

Investigators spoke to witnesses and viewed surveillance footage where they identified a man and a woman who might have been involved in the incident, according to police.

Police found and arrested the man who had been identified as being involved in the incident and discovered a knife with dried blood on it after a pat frisk.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Jose Rivera of Worcester, and was arrested for armed assault to murder.