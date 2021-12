A neighborhood in Providence, Rhode Island, was asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon as police negotiated with an armed man barricaded inside a house.

The Providence Police Department asked people around Ledge Street near Charles Street to stay in place during the standoff.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The man, who had guns inside, was arrested later in the day, NBC affiliate WJAR reported. He was identified as Elliot Britto, 31, and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.