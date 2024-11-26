Massachusetts

Man arrested after stealing $1,770 in merchandise from Boston Lululemon store

Officers were able to recover all of the stolen items

By Marc Fortier

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 21: A Lululemon corporate logo hangs on the front of their store in Brookfield Place on June 21, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

A Massachusetts man is facing a shoplifting charge after attempting to steal $1,770 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in Boston.

Boston police said they responded to the Lululemon store at the Prudential Mall at 3:18 p.m. Monday for a report of a larceny in progress. Responding officers were provided with a description of the suspect fleeing the area, and saw him walking down a staircase toward the exit.

The officers were able to stop the suspect and could see that his arm was pinned to his body, trying to conceal something. They were ultimately able to recover $1,770 in stolen merchandise which still had the store tags on them and returned the stolen items to the store manager.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Michael Gouthro, of Malden, was placed under arrest and charged with shoplifting by concealing. He was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

