Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton

A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said.

Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.

According to police, officers discovered that the 33-year-old Brighton man was wanted on an outstanding default warrant out of Brighton District Court on a charge of breaking and entering, stemming from a prior incident that occurred in the area of Egremont Road.

Investigators also learned that Pascual-Hernadez was connected to several incidents that occurred in the Braemore Road area, for which he'll be charged with criminal harassment, disorderly conduct/Peeping Tom, and trespassing, police said.

Detectives had asked the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection to ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, after a male suspect was observed peering through windows of residences late at night in the areas of Radnor Road, Foster Street, Kirkwood Road, Greycliff Road, and Braemore Road, where many Boston College students live off campus.

A college student in the Brighton neighborhood told NBC10 Boston last week that she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after she found a man staring at her in the middle of the night, calling it "really invasive and freaky."

Police said all incidents that have occurred in the area remain under investigation.

Pascual-Hernadez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.