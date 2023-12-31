Man arrested after trying to break into ATM at Boston MBTA station with a shovel

Transit police said the incident occurred at Ashmont Station

Transit Police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to use a shovel to break into an ATM at an MBTA station in Boston early Saturday morning.

Transit police credited outstanding police work for the arrest, saying that the suspect fled in a vehicle after the incident at Ashmont Station in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

According to police, an "eagle-eyed" transit police officer spotted the vehicle on Dorchester Avenue, and the suspect was taken into custody. The Dorchester man's name has not been released, but police say there were warrants out for his arrest.

No other information was available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us