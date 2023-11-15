Man arrested after violating no-stalking order in Vermont

A man was arrested in Readsboro, Vermont after violating a no-stalking order from his neighbor on Wednesday.

On Monday, a neighbor had reported that Devin Hanson had been yelling and making threats of physical violence, according to WPTZ reports.

According to authorities, they attempted to speak to Hanson at his home but he retreated into the home and showed signs of being in crisis.

After initial efforts, the Tactical Services Unit asked him to come out and surrender and Hanson complied.

He was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, according to reports.

Police say he was jailed on $200 bail for criminal threatening, violation of a no-stalking order, and violation of conditions of release.

Hanson is due back in court on Wednesday.