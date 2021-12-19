Local

Man Arrested After Woman Stabbed in Manchester, NH

John Geovanny Rosario, 18, of Manchester is facing an attempted murder charge as well as drug and arrest-related charges

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a late night stabbing of a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday.

John Geovanny Rosario, 18, of Manchester is facing an attempted murder charge as well as drug and arrest-related charges after police say he stabbed a 32-year-old woman multiple times.

Police responded to the reported stabbing on Merrimack Street shortly after 1a.m. on Friday.

According to police, the suspect ran away before officers arrived. Later that evening police saw the man that matched the description they were given as well as the surveillance videos in the area at the time of the incident.

The man -- identified as Rosario -- took off running before he was caught and arrested by officers, police said.

Rosario is being held without bail pending his arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

