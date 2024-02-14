Man arrested after woman's deadly stabbing in Worcester

A woman was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment on Douglas Street shortly after 5 p.m. to find a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the attack.

The Worcester Police Department did not identify either person involved, citing the domestic nature of the incident.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 508-799-8651.