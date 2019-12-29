Local
North Adams

Heroin Trafficking Arrest Made After Man Drove Wrong Way Down Road

A Massachusetts State Trooper pulled the driver over in North Adams

By Alec Greaney

heroin and cocaine
Massachusetts State Police

A driver pulled over for going the wrong direction on a road in North Adams Friday night was found to have a substantial amount of heroin and cocaine inside his car, according to authorities.

The driver was arrested by state police and charged with alleged heroin trafficking.

Around 8:20 p.m., Massachusetts State Police Trooper Anthony Martone saw a 2005 Honda Pilot driving the wrong way down Main Street. After pulling the car over, Martone found the driver, 31-year-old Orlando Perez-Martinez of Holyoke, had a suspended license.

Troopers discovered the 25 grams of heroin and nine grams of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Perez-Martinez was held on $5,000 bail. He will be arraigned in North Adams District Court.

