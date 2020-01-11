Man Arrested for Allegedly Filming Boy in High School Locker Room

A man has been arrested for allegedly capturing video of a boy in the locker room at Chelmsford High School, authorities said.

The boy was changing during an ongoing wrestling event on Saturday.

A group of coaches had detained the suspect, Waltham resident David Menard, 54, when police arrived at the school around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Menard apparently filmed the boy with his cell phone, Chelmsford police determined. They confiscated the phone, as well as multiple cameras and laptops found inside his car.

Police say they are still working to see if there may be further evidence on the devices.

The high school was hosting the Chelmsford Invitational Tournament today, which began at 9 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s website. There were 23 teams competing in the wrestling tournament.

Menard did not seem to be connected to the wrestling event beyond spectating, police said.

He has been charged on allegations of possessing child pornography and videotaping a nude person, and may face more as the investigation progresses, according to Chelmsford police.

Menard will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.