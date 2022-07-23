Man Arrested Following Shooting Outside Museum of Fine Arts

One man was arrested following a shooting near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday, police announced.

Marcello Holliday, 27, was arrested in front of Boston Police headquarters, officials said, following an investigation into the shooting which occurred in the area of 491 Huntington Ave. around 11:11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said they first responded to the scene after a call came in for a person who'd been shot. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Holliday was charged with assault to murder while armed, discharging a firearm within 100 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Roxbury District Court at a later date. It is unclear if he has an attorney.