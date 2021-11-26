Man Arrested Following Standoff With Brockton Police

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts arrested a man that was barricaded inside of a home following a reported shooting early Friday morning.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Davids Street around 1:30a.m. on Friday and found an empty car with bullet holes.

According to police, the casings found on the street are two different sizes, indicating they came from two different weapons.

Neighbors told NBC 10 Boston a man whose mother lives on Davids Street had fired several shots at a car carrying two women and a man who live just across the street.

The passengers in the car ran into their apartment unharmed, while the suspect ran into his mother's apartment, according to neighbors.

According to police, the suspect barricaded himself inside of a triple decker home on Davids Street.

A crisis negotiator with the Brockton Police Department's Special Reaction Team communicated with the suspect for several hours and was able to talk him out of the home. The suspect later surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Police searched the home and found a handgun, a long riffle, ammunition, and cocaine.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Brockton Police.