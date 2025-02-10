Man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in Wareham apartment

A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another man at a Wareham, Massachusetts, apartment complex on Friday, police in the city said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ian Hill is facing home invasion and assault charges after the alleged attack, according to Wareham police.

Officers responded Friday to the Woods at Wareham apartment complex on Swifts Beach Road, where they say Hill forcibly made entry into a unit and stabbed the victim. Hill allegedly fled the area before police got there.

He was located the next day at the same apartment complex and taken into custody, police said.

The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hill is expected to appear on Monday for an arraignment at Wareham District Court. He was being held on a $25,000 cash bail.